No online game registered under new law, 201 complaints received: Meity

No online game has been granted registration by the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) so far, while 201 complaints related to online gaming have been received as of September 1, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has informed the Central Information Commission (CIC).

The information was furnished in response to an RTI application seeking details of online games permitted to operate, complaints received regarding online games and action taken against fake online games.

The new law, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, provides the legal framework for regulating online gaming in the country. The Act, along with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, came into force on May 1 this year and provides for the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) to oversee the regulatory framework.

The OGAI, constituted under Section 8 of the Act, was formally established through a gazette notification on April 22 this year, according to the ministry's submission before the CIC.

MeitY had initially informed the applicant that amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, notified in April 2023, provided a regulatory framework for intermediaries, including online gaming platforms.

However, the provisions relating to online gaming under the IT Rules, 2021 remained unenforceable, it said.

The applicant challenged the response, alleging that the information was incomplete, false and misleading. The First Appellate Authority upheld the CPIO's reply.

During the CIC hearing, MeitY submitted that the new Act was notified on August 22, 2025, while the Rules were notified on April 22, 2026.

It said that in view of the new legal and regulatory framework, "no online game has been granted registration under the Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI), while 201 complaints had been received as on September 1, 2026".

CIC Information Commissioner P R Ramesh observed that the RTI Act entitles an applicant to seek information available on record and does not require a CPIO to create information, draw inferences or provide explanations.

"The subsequent written submission of the Respondent has further clarified the present position," the Commission said, adding that the available information had been disseminated.