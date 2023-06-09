Reddit to hand pink slips to 5% of its workforce, reduce fresh hiring
Pricing regulator sets mechanism to fix prices of off-patent drugs
Apollo focusing on prevention to tackle the NCD crisis: Preetha Reddy
Despite a good Q3, near-term demand worries cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook
More investments for Byju's? Abu Dhabi's 10X AD, Apollo conduct talks
Apple iOS 17: New tools and features coming to iPhones later this year
Google to end 'Drive for desktop' support on Windows 8, 8.1 in August
What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?
44% of small biz in US, Canada to hire fewer people owing to AI: Report
Adobe rolls out Firefly generative image creator to enterprises globally