close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Third-party app Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing

Reddit's recent decisions and actions have unfortunately made it impossible for Apollo to continue, said developer Christian Selig

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Reddit to hand pink slips to 5% of its workforce, reduce fresh hiring

Pricing regulator sets mechanism to fix prices of off-patent drugs

Apollo focusing on prevention to tackle the NCD crisis: Preetha Reddy

Despite a good Q3, near-term demand worries cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook

More investments for Byju's? Abu Dhabi's 10X AD, Apollo conduct talks

Apple iOS 17: New tools and features coming to iPhones later this year

Google to end 'Drive for desktop' support on Windows 8, 8.1 in August

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

44% of small biz in US, Canada to hire fewer people owing to AI: Report

Adobe rolls out Firefly generative image creator to enterprises globally

Topics : Apollo Reddit BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Third-party app Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing

Apollo shutting down due to Reddit's new API pricing
2 min read

Apple iOS 17: New tools and features coming to iPhones later this year

Apple iOS 17
2 min read

Google to end 'Drive for desktop' support on Windows 8, 8.1 in August

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

44% of small biz in US, Canada to hire fewer people owing to AI: Report

Artificial intelligence
2 min read

Google to end 'Drive for desktop' support on Windows 8, 8.1 in August

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon