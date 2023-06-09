close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google to end 'Drive for desktop' support on Windows 8, 8.1 in August

Google announced that it will end support for "Drive for desktop" on Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 and all 32-bit versions of Windows, in August

IANS San Francisco
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google announced that it will end support for "Drive for desktop" on Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 and all 32-bit versions of Windows, in August.

"To avoid service interruption, Windows users should upgrade to Windows 10 (64 bit) or higher before August 2023," Google said in a support page.

The company further said that users of a 32-bit version of Windows can still access Google Drive through a browser.

In April this year, the company had limited the number of files that users can create and save in Google Drive.

Now, users can create a maximum of five million files in Drive.

According to Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer, this change aims to "maintain strong performance and reliability" and will help prevent "misuse" of the company's systems.

Also Read

Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1

Microsoft releases new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in Dev Channel

Microsoft to no longer provide security updates for Windows 7, 8.1

Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store

Microsoft Teams' now lets users collaborate with communities on Windows 11

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

44% of small biz in US, Canada to hire fewer people owing to AI: Report

Adobe rolls out Firefly generative image creator to enterprises globally

Sam Altman: The man behind the AI sensation across the globe, ChatGPT

Google launches 4 generative artificial intelligence consulting offerings

Meanwhile, the company had introduced a "search chips" feature for Drive, which allows users to filter by criteria like file type, owner and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

--IANS

aj/prw/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google cloud platform Cloud services

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sony launches HT-S2000 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos sound bar: Price, features

the HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos sound bar
2 min read

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops
2 min read

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Channels: What is it, how does it work

Photo: WhatsApp Channels
2 min read

44% of small biz in US, Canada to hire fewer people owing to AI: Report

Artificial intelligence
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon