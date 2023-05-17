close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

To ensure user safety, Apple terminated 428,000 developer accounts in 2022

Nearly 29,000 app submissions were rejected as they failed to remove undocumented features from their software

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple, through its App Store, has prevented more than $2 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2022, the company has informed. Additionally, the platform denied 1.7 million applications a place on their App Store for their inability to comply with Apple's eligibility criteria.
The communication from Apple said that 428,000 developer accounts were terminated for indulging in fraudulent activity. Moreover, 105 million developers were disallowed from creating developer accounts for their indulgence in fraudulent activities.

In order to ensure safety and privacy for its users, Apple rejected around 1.7 million app submissions in 2022. Of these, around 40,000 were rejected for violating privacy rules while another 153,000 were rejected for spam, copycats, and trying to mislead users. Nearly 29,000 app submissions were rejected as they failed to remove undocumented features from their software.
In an effort towards enhancing the user-rating experience, Apple processed more than 1 billion ratings and reviews. Of these, Apple took down 147 million for lacking authenticity and failing moderation standards. This was done because users often rely on these reviews to decide if they should download a particular application or not.

Taking stock of the wide usage of digital payment systems, Apple blocked nearly 3.9 million stolen credit cards, while preventing 714,000 accounts from making any more transactions. Apple said that it was able to stop more than $2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions.

Also Read

Why have fake reviews on e-commerce sites become rampant?

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

11 e-commerce firms on board govt campaign to fight fake reviews

Guidelines to check fake online reviews to kick in today: Details here

Cabinet approves PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware with Rs 17,000 cr budget

WhatsApp: Know tools and features to add safeguards to protect your account

Haven't checked your old Gmail account in a while? Google may delete it

Nothing Phone (2) likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Rules for AI under consideration, may draw inspiration from other countries

Topics : Apple store Apple Phones Apple iOS Apple iPhones Google Play Store BS Web Reports

First Published: May 17 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

To ensure user safety, Apple terminated 428,000 developer accounts in 2022

Apple
2 min read

Cabinet approves PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware with Rs 17,000 cr budget

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

WhatsApp: Know tools and features to add safeguards to protect your account

WhatsApp
2 min read

Haven't checked your old Gmail account in a while? Google may delete it

gmail, google
2 min read

Nothing Phone (2) likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Nothing Phone (2)
2 min read
Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Sensex ends 372 pts lower, trims losses in late deals; Smallcaps outperform

markets
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon