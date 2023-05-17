

People will not only lose access to their email but also to content saved in Google WorkSpace, such as Google Docs and Google Photos, it added. Google will start deleting accounts that have been dormant for at least two years as part of a new security measure, the company announced on Tuesday.



The change will only affect personal accounts and not affect accounts for organisations such as schools or corporations. While Tuesday's announcement is only a forewarning, Google has said that account deletions will begin in December.



Those who do not want their accounts deleted should sign into inactive accounts. Google will start by deleting accounts that were created but never used again, and the company will issue repeated reminders in the months leading up to a deletion. The reminders will be sent to both the Google and recovery email addresses if one exists for the account.

What else can you do to keep your account active?

Reading or sending an email

Using Google Drive

Watching a Youtube video

Downloading an app on the Google Play Store

Using Google Search

Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service According to Google, the decision to delete dormant accounts is motivated by security concerns. Inactive accounts are more vulnerable to compromise since they are more likely to employ old or re-used passwords. They're also ten times less likely than active accounts to have two-step verification enabled.