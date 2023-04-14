close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt to spend $200 million on AI, build better e-governance apps: Minister

Indian programme has diverse collections of datasets of citizens from all parts of the country, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar in reference to avoiding AI bias

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Illustration: Binay Sinha

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will spend some $200 million to develop an Artificial Intelligent (AI) ecosystem that will make e-governance platforms more accessible, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, at the Business Standard TechTalk in Bengaluru.
The country will prioritise using AI for governance applications on India Stack, language model Digital India Bhashini, and healthcare. It will encourage the private sector and start-ups to develop AI use cases, said Chandrasekhar on Friday.

India Stack comprises open-source software application programming interfaces (APIs) of government-backed services such as Aadhaar, unified payment interface (UPI), and DigiLocker. The open-source model has a plethora of computer languages, architecture, APIs, libraries or lexicons, user interfaces, and the apps themselves.
“We will bring in learning and intelligence into that stack, which will sit on all these huge amounts of data we have about consumer behaviour and what citizens are consuming,” said Chandrasekhar, adding that AI will take the duplication and fraudulent use of subsidies to almost zero.

The government will create guardrails for emerging technologies like AI. “I can share with you one of the big areas the new Digital India Act, which will be replacing IT Act, 2000, will be the framework of guardrails for ethical use without disrupting innovation,” he said, referring to legislation proposing to regulate the country’s fast-growing digital market.
Under its IndiaAI programme, the government has conducted consultations with industry stakeholders for launching a datasets programme. The huge datasets held by the government, when organised and made available in a curated form, will become a game changer for the AI ecosystem in the country.

Also Read

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

Several countries expected to adopt India's tech stack in Feb: Minister

Paytm, PhonePe to launch UPI Lite for smaller epayments soon: Report

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

Is it the end of WhatsApp's UPI ambition?

WhatsApp rolls out new security feature 'Account Protect', more: Details

11.3% women use payment apps, 6.1% active on gaming apps in India: Report

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate launched in India: Check details

Musk renames Twitter's 'Super Follows' feature to 'Subscriptions'

Low to mid-priced smartphones now receiving enhanced display brightness


“One of the big concerns about AI is the fear of bias and the lack of diversity in the underlying datasets that are fueling these (AI language) models. One of the big reasons that the India datasets programme is so powerful is that we represent one of the most diverse collections of datasets of citizens from all parts of the country,” said Chandrasekhar.
'Govt data sets only for Indian start-ups'

“Currently our thinking is that the access to India datasets programmes will be offered to essentially either Indian researchers or start-ups. Nothing precludes the Indian start-ups from collaborating with big global companies, but certainly, we will allow direct access only to the Indian start-ups.”
In the union budget for 2023-24 in February, the government announced establishing three centres of excellence for AI. These centres will be connected with academic researchers, the industry and start-ups. The minister said there will be a networked model for AI.

“Just like UPI was built to solve a government problem and has created one of the most vibrant process fintech ecosystems in the world, we believe AI can make governance smarter, the process of scheme planning much more intelligent, data-led with build-on models. At the same time it will create an adjacent ecosystem of innovation around AI, for which we are building a framework,” Chandrasekhar said.
Topics : artifical intelligence | e-governance | Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Technology | UPI | indian government

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

ChatGPT
3 min read

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
2 min read

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Asus ROG Phone 7 series
2 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

sugar
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon