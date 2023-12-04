Trailer for the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto to drop this week

Rockstar Games has announced that the trailer for the next instalment of its popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) will drop on December 5 at 9 AM Eastern Time. For the Indian audience, the trailer will drop at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, December 5.
In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) the American video game publisher revealed a picture featuring an evening sky with palm trees that closely resembles the neighbourhood of the 2002 video game GTA: Vice City.
According to a Bloomberg report, GTA-6 would be set in a fictionalised version of Miami, similar to that used in GTA: Vice City. The report also states that the next iteration of a popular video gaming title would likely feature the series' first playable female character, but is unlikely to be the only protagonist in the game.
Following the trailer reveal announcement by Rockstar Games, Microsoft did the same by announcing a fresh reveal for Halo Infinite. Halo’s official X account revealed that a new trailer for the video game will drop on Monday, December 4 at 9 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM IST).
It is still unknown if the video game title will receive any major update or just an update with fresh downloadable content (DLC).
Recently, Netflix announced that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy- The Definitive Edition will be available for playing on the Netflix mobile app on iOS and Android devices from December 14.
In a blog post, Netflix said that subscribers with access to Netflix Games, can pre-register for the upcoming games starting November 30. Grand Theft Auto Trilogy- The Definitive Edition features- Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each updated for mobile.