Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

'Hurt and angry': Sam Altman opens up about OpenAI board's failed coup

Altman said that the team had great conviction and focus before, and now that has increased many folds

Sam Altman

Sam Altman

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

"It took me a few minutes to snap out of it and get over the ego and emotions," said Sam Altman in an interview with The Verge when asked how he felt when the OpenAI board asked him to return a day after firing him.

On November 17, the Board of the OpenAI announced that the company is parting ways with Altman, also a co-founder and one of the most prominent figures in the AI ecosystem, after losing confidence in him as a leader.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Upon his reappointment as the chief executive officer (CEO) later that week, Altman sacked the Board involved in firing him, ending a failed attempted boardroom coup that lasted five days.

Now that things are returning to usual at the office, Sam Altman has opened up in an interview with The Verge, detailing what occurred behind the scenes. 

In his interview, Altman revealed that his immediate reaction "was sort of one of defiance". He added that he felt hurt and angry after he had poured his life force into the company and the mission of safe and beneficial AGI for the last four and a half years. When asked how he felt when he was asked to come back to the office, Altman said it took him a few minutes to get over his ego and emotions before accepting the offer. 

Reacting to employee support for him during the entire saga, Altman said, "Definitely we have come through this with a stronger and more unified and focused and committed team." He added that the team had great conviction and focus before, and now that has increased many folds.

Sharing his thoughts on the whole saga, the OpenAI CEO said that he still doesn't have a clear picture of the whole situation and the reason he was initially fired for. "The Board is going to do an independent review which I very much welcome. I don't have much else to say now, but I'm looking forward to learning more," Altman said. He admitted that there was a problem with the governance structure within the organisation, which will need time to fix.

Also Read

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI; new interim board announced

CEO Sam Altman fires OpenAI Board that sacked him last week

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

It's our time : Anupam Mittal's invitation to ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

All four iPhone 16 models to feature solid-state Action Button: Report

Google adds loads of features to Android and Wear OS devices: Know details

After Elon Musk tirade, X faces prospect of more advertisers fleeing

CEO Linda Yaccarino's memo to X staff calls Musk 'candid and profound'

Need guardrails to ensure that AI can never be misused: Chandrasekhar


Altman refused to comment on a question about the alleged Q* model breakthrough. However, he said that the company expects progress in this technology to be rapid and also that they expect to continue to work very hard to figure out how to make AI safe and beneficial. "Without commenting on any specific thing or project or whatever, we believe that progress is research. You can always hit a wall, but we expect that progress will continue to be significant." Altman concluded.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Robots and artificial intelligence Microsoft's artificial intelligence Technology

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon