close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Truecaller Live Caller ID now available for premium subscribers on iPhones

Leading caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday said its Live Caller ID is now available for premium subscribers on iPhones globally, including in India, for the first time

IANS New Delhi
Truecaller Live Caller ID now available for premium subscribers on iPhones

File Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday said its Live Caller ID is now available for premium subscribers on iPhones globally, including in India, for the first time.

The service uses a simple Siri shortcut on the iPhone to tell the user who is calling.

"We are witnessing strong adoption on iPhones and we are constantly innovating within the platform. Our team applied a lot of creativity to build this Siri powered Live Caller ID experience," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, India at Truecaller.

To set up this feature, a user needs to go to the Premium tab within the app and click on 'Add to Siri'.

After this, whenever you get an incoming call, simply say 'Hey Siri, search Truecaller' and it will instantly tell you who is calling.

The app will then quickly capture the number, find out more information about the caller, and present it on top of the calling screen.

Also Read

Tech companies, telecom operators against mandatory caller ID display

Apple built its empire with China. Now its foundation is showing cracks

Fifa World Cup Day 6: Ecuador, US impress in draws; Senegal, Iran in wins

Fifa World Cup Day 8 Highlights: Germany draw with Spain, Morocco shock BEL

PKL 2022 Highlights: Bulls win southern derby vs Thalaivas, Gujarat beat UP

Prompt engineering skills: A possible cure on new automation anxiety

Swiss Re Group sees India units taking lead owing to more senior roles

Most Indians still store financial passwords in smartphones, says report

Meta-owned Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace

Microsoft launches PC Game Pass service in 40 new countries: Details here

"This new feature is available to premium subscribers of Truecaller on devices with iOS 16 and newer. It leverages Siri Shortcuts and App Intents to deliver fast and accurate results within seconds," said the company.

Live Caller ID with Siri searches the entire Truecaller database, thereby providing the same quality of information as Truecaller on Android, it added.

Truecaller has also enhanced its spam detection capabilities to better identify and protect users from spam calls.

Premium subscribers will receive automatic updates to the spam list, while free users can manually update the spam list to ensure best safe and efficient communication.

The update also allows users to view and add comments on spam marked numbers.

"Now, incoming SMS messages will be automatically categorised into Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers and Junk. This feature is now live for iOS 16 and newer in India, South Africa and Nigeria and will soon be rolled out to other countries," said the company.

Truecaller has over 338 million active users globally, with more than a billion downloads since launch.

--IANS

na/

Topics : Truecaller Update | iPhones

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Tim Cook to open first Apple Stores in India in pivot beyond China

Tim Cook
3 min read

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

Technology, IT, data, jobs, start-ups
2 min read

TCS, Reliance, Adani eye Bengal 'Silicon Valley,' state govt moving swiftly

real estate
2 min read

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Oppo foldable phone
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read
Premium

Amid tension with China, India looks to Taiwan for high-tech imports

Imports
3 min read

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon