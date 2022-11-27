JUST IN
Belgium vs Morocco Live, Fifa World Cup: BEL eye victory for easy advance

Fifa World Cup Qatar, Belgium vs Morocco Live Updates: Catch all the action from the Al Thumama Stadium as Belgium take on Morocco in a Group F clash

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Belgium football team in practice before Belgium vs Morocco Live at Fifa World Cup Qatar. Photo:@axelwitsel28
Belgium vs Morocco Live, Fifa World Cup 

The Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar is now moving to the business end as every match carries a lot of consequences, not just for the teams involved, but for all the teams in a particular group. On Day 8 of the global tournament, Japan faced Costa Rica in the first game and lost 0-1 to cancel out their hard-earned win against Germany. 

In other games tonight, Belgium will play Morocco in a Group F encounter while Croatia will be up against Canada in another match from the same group. In the last game of the night, heavyweights Germany and Spain will collide in a Group E encounter. 

Belgium vs Morocco

While Belgium managed to get over the line against Canada somehow with a solitary goal from Michy Batshuayi, Morocco managed to hold the last World Cup runners-up Croatia to a 0-0 draw. Thus it is going to be a tight game to follow

Croatia vs Canada

In the next game of the night, both the teams would be looking to get a win and keep their Round 16 hopes alive. Canada can take inspiration from their neighbour United States who held much fancied England to a draw. On the other hand, Croatia would want its legendary men Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic to come good and take one game at a time

Spain vs Germany

The Spanish team after a historic 7-0 victory against Costa Rica will be up and about to take down Germany who were beaten by Japan in their first game of the tournament. The Germans have no other option but to beat Spain and keep themselves away from getting knocked out twice in a row in the first round itself.  

Fifa World Cup Live Updates: Catch all the updates from Belgium vs Morocco clash at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 here

