Tech companies, telecom operators against mandatory caller ID display

and have expressed concerns over a proposal to make it mandatory for them to display caller ID or calling name presentation (CNAP) across telecommunication networks, saying the will not be advisable, The Hindu Business Line reported on Thursday.

However, consumer protection groups, Internet Service Providers Association and Veeno Communications have supported it.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released industry comments on the consultation paper on the mandatory introduction of Calling Name Presentation (caller ID) in telecommunication networks.

The mandatory caller ID display forms a major component of the draft Telecom Bill 2022. The Centre, in this bill, has made a provision that makes it mandatory for telecom services providers to ensure that the name and identity of their subscribers are displayed while calling another individual.

Just as the app displays the names of people calling, the Centre through this bill is seeking to establish a more authentic feature as part of the telecommunications network.

consulted companies and other stakeholders for feedback on the proposal from the industry.

However, most companies and operators that took part in consultations have said that this cannot be implemented due to privacy reasons, technological limitations, consumer consent, etc.

The US-India Business Council which represents American recommended focusing initially on efforts on operationalising the CNAP capabilities on a voluntary basis within the telecommunications networks and (mobile and landline) phones, the report said.

Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents the Indian telecom operators, said the implementation of CNAP should not be mandatory and should be kept optional for the TSPs.

Bharti Airtel while agreeing that there is a case for making caller ID mandatory for telemarketers, disagreed to the idea of mandatory implementation of CNAP for the general telecom subscriber.

Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), a civil society organisation, was of the view that the CNAP system must be an opt-in service and must require individual consent. It further added that in order to ensure data protection, no user data of the calling party should be stored by the terminating TSP or the called party.

The IFF further proposed that the system should be implemented only after a data protection law is in place.