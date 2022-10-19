- Maharashtra: 18 cases of XBB sub-variant of Omicron detected in 15 days
PKL 2022 LIVE: Chandran Ranjit keeps Gujarat in the hunt at half-time vs UP
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the action with scores and Live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls
Gujarat Giants take on UP Yoddhas in PKL 2022. Photo: @ProKabaddi
PKL 2022 LIVE
The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru is going to witness two very interesting matchups tonight. After the heart-thumping last raid win by Puneri Paltan against Telugu Titans, the Kabaddi fans could not wait for more drama any longer and it would be delivered to them tonight as well.
Gujarat sipper Chandran Ranjit has kept his team in the game as the UP Yoddhas lead the Giants 21-19. Ranjit has claimed 13 raid points single-handedly. Gujarat in total has 16 raid points while UP got an all-out and 16 raid points in total. This shows that the first half, as predicted, has belonged to the raiders and it is going to be decided on the defensive errors in the second half.
Gujarat Giants vs UP Yodhas
Two teams who have not been part of the initial eight teams that began the Pro Kabaddi League, the Gujarat Giants and UP Yodhas, will be up against each other. While the Yodhas have two wins and two losses from their four games and are in the top five, Gujarat are in the bottom three because of their one win in four games. Both teams will be wanting a win to move ahead in the table.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls
In the second game, it is going to be a Southern derby as the Tamil Thalaivas, who got their first victory in their last game against Patna Pirates by a solitary point, would be up against home side Bengaluru Bulls who seemed to have lost their way after the first two wins. The Bulls have lost back-to-back games and badly need a win to move forward.
Catch all the action with scores and Live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yodhas and Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls.
