Twitter Verified account follows no one, removes 420,000 legacy accounts

Twitter had earlier warned of winding down all the legacy verified accounts from April 1 and even removing the checkmarks for those who still had them but were not paying for Twitter Blue subscription

Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 6:55 AM IST
Twitter's revoking of legacy verified accounts might finally be getting underway as it has begun a mass unfollowing and now follows 'no one.'

On the 'Twitter Verified' account, the following has hit the rock bottom as it has reached 'Zero.'

Twitter's approximately followed 420,000 legacy verified accounts earlier.

Twitter had earlier warned of winding down all the legacy verified accounts from April 1 and even removing the checkmarks for those who still had them but were not paying for a Twitter Blue subscription. But now that Twitter has unfollowed everyone, it is not clear whether Twitter Verified is following them or not.

Earlier, Variety reported that the microblogging site will remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had verified as notable before Elon Musk's takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organizations plan.

The only individual Twitter users who will have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which in the US would costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Earlier, the company announced that Twitter Blue was now available worldwide.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue, "Twitter posted from its official handle. Twitter, however, has not revealed how it will deal with the accounts of people who have "notable" mentioned on it.

For companies and brands, Twitter recently introduced a gold check-mark and has shifted government accounts to a gray check-mark. As previously indicated, a subscription to the social network's new Twitter Verified Organizations program in the U.S. -- which will be the only way to keep a gold or grey check-mark badge -- will cost USD 1,000/month (plus tax) and USD 50/month (plus tax) for each additional affiliate subaccount.

Twitter first introduced verified accounts in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostor or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover.

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 4:50 AM IST

