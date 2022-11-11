Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month

Some people in India have started receiving Blue access for Rs 719 per month, equivalent to $8.9 approximately. This comes just days after rolled out Blue in the US for a fee of $8 per month.

Several people shared screenshots of Twitter's offer in India. The price has been kept higher in India as compared to the US. On November 1, Musk said that the subscription pack would be "adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity".

The subscribers of Twitter Blue will reportedly get priority in replies, mentions and search and the ability to post longer videos. They will also get half ads and the option to bypass the paywall on select articles.

For users, the $8 Twitter Blue has been rolled out in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Earlier, Musk had said that the new Twitter Blue subscription service for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

This comes at a time when several reports have emerged in the last couple of days about fake accounts being created and getting "verification" checkmarks on Twitter. This included a fake account of and LeBron James.





On Friday, said that there are too many corrupt and fake legacy Blue "verification" checkmarks on Twitter, and he will remove them in the coming months.

Musk added that accounts engaged in parody must include "parody" in their name, not just in their bio.

"To be more precise accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok," he tweeted.

Musk also said he loves it "when people complain about Twitter on Twitter".

Musk also said that Twitter would soon purge accounts that have been inactive for months.

