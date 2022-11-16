What is Twitter's blue tick?
Twitter's move to sell its blue check badge for $8 made aerospace company Lockheed Martin and pharma giant Eli Lilly & Co fall prey to impersonators. What is blue check? How did it come into being?
Topics
Twitter | Lockheed Martin | Eli Lilly
https://mybs.in/2b2BT1o
Paid Twitter blue ticks? A look at the origin of social media verification
Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month
How to apply for Twitter blue tick: Step-by-step guide on verifying account
'$8 for all': Elon Musk on fees for blue-tick Twitter verification
What is the difference between a demat and a trading account?
Stocks of two companies plummeted on Wall Street recently. And the firms lost billions of dollars in market capitalization. The reason was Twitter’s move to sell its coveted blue check badge for $8. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin and pharma giant Eli Lilly and Company fell prey to impersonators. But what exactly is blue check and how did it come into being? Let us find out in this segment of the podcast.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU