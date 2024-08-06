Tech wrap Aug 6: iOS 18 dev beta 5, Lava Yuva Star, Pixel 9 series and more

Apple releases iOS 18 developer beta 5

Apple has released a new version of iOS 18 to iPhone users enrolled in its developer beta testing programme. In this release, Apple has enhanced the user interface with redesigned app icons and introduced new features. Among the notable additions is a “Distraction Control” feature, which allows users to selectively block content on webpages, such as sign-in pop-ups and overlays. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lava Yuva Star with HD screen, 5000 mAh battery launched

The Lava Yuva Star features a 6.75-inch display with HD+ resolution. It has a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The budget smartphone is powered by the UNISOC 9863A processor and a 5000mAh battery. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. The smartphone runs on the Android 14 operating system. Priced at Rs 6,499, the smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage configuration.

Zoom Docs is an AI document editor for workplace users, powered by the company's generative AI assistant called Zoom AI Companion. Aimed to enable collaboration and enhance workspace productivity, Zoom Docs will allow users to create and manage documents, wikis, and tables within Zoom Workplace. In addition, its AI Companion will assist in generating, synthesizing, and refining content, making it easier to transform meeting summaries and transcripts into actionable documents.

Google is scheduled to host its Made by Google launch event on August 13, with a primary focus on unveiling new hardware products. The event's highlight will be the introduction of the Pixel 9 series smartphones with a new design and models. The Pixel 9 series is expected to feature improvements across various aspects, including enhanced camera sensors, new display panels, and exclusive AI features.

Google is hosting an event on August 13 where it will unveil smartphones in the Pixel 9 series. However, there is more in the pipeline besides smartphones. The US-based technology giant is anticipated to introduce new ecosystem devices such as next-generation Pixel Buds, Pixel Watch, and Chromecast streaming device. Moreover, Google is likely to debut the Android 15 operating system, which has been available in beta for some time now.

Samsung is reportedly planning to expand the Galaxy AI to more smartphones, including mid-range models in the Galaxy A-series launched in 2024. The rollout is expected to commence with the One UI 6.1.1 update, which is anticipated in September or October. As for the smartphones, the Galaxy AI is expected to arrive on the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55, according to a news report by SamMobile.

Apple is reportedly working on a “rigid plastic” body for the next-generation Apple Watch SE model. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it is “increasingly likely” that Apple would shift to a rigid plastic body for the next Apple Watch SE model “for a better array of colours.”

Google could bring its artificial intelligence-powered Gemini assistant to wireless earbuds as it continues to work towards expansion of Gemini. Launched on smartphones in February with a dedicated app, Gemini has been speculated to make way to headphones and earphones, too. Now, 9to5Google has spotted Gemini on earbuds branding in the latest version of Google app.

Worries over a delay in the launch of Nvidia's upcoming artificial-intelligence chips may be exaggerated, analysts said, as they do not expect the setback to have a big impact on the chip giant's revenue or demand.

Elon Musk filed a lawsuit on Monday against OpenAI and two of its founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, renewing claims that the ChatGPT-maker betrayed its founding aims of benefiting the public good rather than pursuing profits.

CrowdStrike's legal troubles from last month's massive global computer outage deepened on Monday, as the cybersecurity company was sued by air travelers whose flights were delayed or canceled.

Google illegally monopolised the search market through exclusive deals, a judge ruled Monday, handing the government a win in its first major antitrust case against a tech giant in more than two decades.

Meta Platforms apologised on Tuesday for erroneously removing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's social media posts in which he expressed condolences to a Hamas official about the assassination of the group's leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Chinese tech giants including Huawei and Baidu as well as startups are stockpiling high bandwidth memory (HBM) semiconductors from Samsung Electronics in anticipation of US curbs on exports of the chips to China, three sources said.

Google has withdrawn its latest Olympics advertisement featuring its Gemini chatbot after widespread criticism of its portrayal of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creative process of a child.