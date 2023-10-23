close
Vivo Y200 smartphone with 64MP OIS camera launched in India: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 21,999 onwards, the Vivo Y200 is available for purchase with introductory offers on Vivo India e-store, Amazon India and Flipkart

Vivo Y200 smartphone

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Expanding its Y-series line-up, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on October 23 launched in India the Vivo Y200. Offered in desert gold and jungle green colours, the Vivo Y200 is available for purchase on Vivo India e-store and e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart. Priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage variant, the Vivo Y200 is available with introductory offers, including Rs 2,500 discount on select bank cards.
“The newly launched Y200 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to integrating premium innovations across price points. With vivo Y200, we aim to provide our young and tech-savvy consumers with a smartphone that not only aligns with their personal style but also empowers them with the latest cutting-edge technology,” said Vivo announcing the launch of the Y200.

Also Read: OnePlus Open with flagship-grade camera system, displays launched: Details

Vivo Y200: Specifications

The Vivo Y200 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. It is an HDR10+ certified display. The smartphone weighs 190g and measures 7.69mm at its thinnest point. The Y200 boasts a dual-camera set-up on the rear, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. The smartphone features Vivo’s Smart Aura Light, and camera presets such as Bokeh Flare portrait, wedding style portrait, and more.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy A05s budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and packs a 4,800 mAh battery. The phone supports 44W flash charge. The Vivo Y200 boots Android 13 operating system with the company's FunTouch OS 13 layered on top.

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

