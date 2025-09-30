Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp update adds Live Photos support, AI themes, stickers and more

WhatsApp update adds Live Photos support, AI themes, stickers and more

You can now share Live Photos (iOS) and Motion Photos (Android) on WhatsApp, turning short clips with sound and movement into vivid moments that you can experience with friends

WhatsApp update

WhatsApp Announces Support for Sharing Live motion photos

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp has introduced a set of feature updates, which bring support for Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android, giving users ways to share moments with sound and movement.
 
Alongside this, the platform is introducing AI-powered custom chat themes, new AI-generated backgrounds, fresh sticker packs, easier group search options, and an in-app document scanner for Android. While some of the AI-powered features are still being rolled out, the update collectively highlights personalisation, creativity, and usability across the app.

WhatsApp update: What’s new

Live and Motion Photos
WhatsApp now supports Live Photos (iOS) and Motion Photos (Android), allowing users to share short clips complete with sound and movement. These snapshots capture real moments, helping users experience events more vividly across platforms. 
 

Also Read

WhatsApp

Download Aadhaar card on WhatsApp: Here's a a step-by-step guide to do it

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests new features: New group alert options to Meta AI in chats

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will make it easier to manage who can see your status update

WhatsApp's new Thread replies feature

WhatsApp's threaded replies feature to bring order to your chats: Report

WhatsApp

iOS 26: WhatsApp explores liquid glass design language for Apple iPhone app

 
Custom Chat Themes with Meta AI
Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced Chat Themes for personalisation. Now, Meta AI adds a creative layer, letting users design custom themes that reflect their style. Although the company has mentioned that the AI features may not be available to all users.
 
AI-powered backgrounds
Users can now use Meta AI tools to create personalised backgrounds for video calls and chats. WhatsApp users can try out AI-generated backdrop visuals, which add a personal touch. Backgrounds can also be added when taking photos and videos within chats. The company has clarified that the AI features may not be accessible to all users.
 
Sticker packs
To make conversations more expressive, WhatsApp has launched fresh sticker packs like Fearless Bird, School Days, and Vacation. These designs are said to give users a quick, visual way to share emotions without words. 
 
Group search
WhatsApp has said that finding group chats is now simpler. Instead of scrolling endlessly, users can just type the name of a contact in the search bar. WhatsApp will display all the groups shared with that person.
 
Doc scanning on Android
A new addition for Android users is in-app document scanning. Users can now scan, crop, save, and send documents directly within WhatsApp. This feature was already available on iOS and now expands cross-platform convenience.

More From This Section

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10 Pro Fold to go on sale in India from Oct 9: Price, specs, more

ChatGPT

OpenAI launches parental controls for ChatGPT following teen's death

Tech Wrap September 29

Tech Wrap Sept 29: Sony WH-1000XM6, SanDisk devices, YouTube Premium Lite

MacBook Air (M4), Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, MacBook Pro M4

M5 MacBook, Studio Display could be next from Apple in 2025: What to expect

YouTube Premium Lite Plan

YouTube launches 'Premium Lite plan' in India at ₹89 per month: What's new

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech News WhatsApp in India WhatsApp features WhatsApp update

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon