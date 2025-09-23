Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WhatsApp tests new features: New group alert options to Meta AI in chats

WhatsApp tests new features: New group alert options to Meta AI in chats

Reportedly, WhatsApp tests a mute option for '@everyone' mentions for Android users and adds an "Ask Meta AI" shortcut for iOS, giving users more control over group alerts and message queries

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on two new features to enhance user experience across Android and iOS. According to a report by WABetaInfo, in the latest Android beta (version 2.25.27.1), the app introduces an option to mute “@everyone” mentions in group chats, giving users greater control over notifications and reducing unnecessary distractions. Meanwhile, for iOS users, WhatsApp is reportedly testing an “Ask Meta AI” shortcut that lets users engage with Meta AI directly from chat messages, eliminating the need to forward content separately.

WhatsApp’s mute ‘everyone’ alert

According to the report, the “@everyone” mention was first introduced to allow any member in a group, not just admins, to notify all participants at once. This proved useful in many situations. For instance, a student could remind classmates about an exam deadline, or a colleague might use it to alert teammates about a last-minute change. The feature was built to serve everyday needs, not just for administrative purposes. 
 
However, this flexibility also came with downsides. Some users found the “@everyone” mention disruptive when overused, as it could trigger constant notifications for group members. This led to concerns about spam-like behaviour in larger or more active groups. Admins were expected to manage these situations, but there was still no direct way for individuals to control how these alerts reached them.

With this update, users will now be able to mute “@everyone” mentions along with regular group notifications. This means that if you mute a group, you can also choose to silence these special alerts. At the same time, WhatsApp recognises that not all users want the same thing. Some may prefer to keep “@everyone” mentions active even when the group is muted. 

Ask Meta AI Shortcut

With the latest beta version on iOS, some users now see an “Ask Meta AI” option in the menu of incoming messages. This shortcut removes the need to forward messages to a separate chat and instead opens Meta AI with the selected text quoted, allowing users to quickly add their own questions or context.
 
This setup gives users more control, as nothing is shared with Meta AI until they confirm and send it. For example, you can ask the assistant to explain a confusing message, fact-check a news claim, or provide background details on shared content. By requiring users to add their own context before sending, the feature is rolling out gradually, and will be available to more iOS beta testers in the coming weeks.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

