WhatsApp's threaded replies feature to bring order to your chats: Report

WhatsApp's threaded replies feature to bring order to your chats: Report

Reportedly, WhatsApp's latest beta update for Android introduces threaded replies, making group chats clearer by grouping responses under the original message

WhatsApp's new Thread replies feature

WhatsApp's new Thread replies feature (Image: WABetaInfo)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature to make conversations easier to follow by introducing structured message threads. According to WABetaInfo, the new update explores redesigned reply system where each response automatically generates a thread under the original message. The new feature is available in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.25.8, the update is being gradually released to beta testers.
 
A previous report suggests that WhatsApp is also developing this feature for iOS, aiming to offer a consistent experience across platforms in an upcoming update.

WhatsApp’s threaded message reply feature: How it works

According to the report, the new system automatically creates a thread under the original message whenever someone replies. All related responses appear in this dedicated view, helping users track the flow of discussions without scrolling through unrelated messages in the main chat. A reply indicator now appears within the message bubble, showing the number of responses and allowing users to open the thread to view the entire chain. 
 
 
Within a thread, users can add replies linked to the most recent message or respond directly to specific replies, which may appear as “Follow-up replies.” This structure is said to preserves context, particularly in busy group chats where multiple conversations often overlap.

The feature is designed to improve clarity in discussions by visually separating topics. Users can easily catch up on past conversations since replies are displayed in chronological order.
 
According to the report, “Structured conversations like these allow users to focus on the topics that matter to them, without being distracted by unrelated replies in the main chat.” Threads are only created for new messages after the feature is enabled, but they remain structured even if other participants have not yet received the update. 
 
As the previous reports mentioned, instead of searching the chat for the original message or wondering what a reply refers to, users can simply open the thread and see all related messages in order. This clean layout is expected to improve communication and reduce misunderstandings in group and individual chats.
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

