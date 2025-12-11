Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WhatsApp brings new features across calls, chats, Meta AI: Check what's new

WhatsApp brings new features across calls, chats, Meta AI: Check what's new

WhatsApp's latest update brings missed call messages, improved Meta AI tools, new Status stickers and a revamped media tab on desktop

WhatsApp's new update

WhatsApp's new update (Image: WhatsApp)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

WhatsApp is rolling out a new set of features across calls, chats, Status and Channels. WhatsApp said that the update includes missed call messages, new interactive Status stickers, upgrades to the Meta AI image generation tool and a redesigned media tab on desktop. Meta AI can now also animate any picture into a short video for users to share.

WhatsApp update: What’s new

Calls

Missed call messages: WhatsApp is adding missed call messages, which allow users to leave a quick voice or video note when someone does not answer. The company said that instead of sending a separate message later, the feature lets users record it instantly based on the type of call they made — voice or video.
 
  • Voice chats: The update adds the ability to react in voice chats. The company said that users can now share a quick “Cheers!” without interrupting the conversation.
  • Group video calls: The app now highlights whoever is speaking so groups can follow conversations more easily.

Chat

Meta AI image creation: Meta AI is getting an upgrade with a new model from Midjourney and Flux. The company said it improves the quality of AI-generated visuals. Meta AI can now also animate any photo into a short video for users to share.
  • New media tab on desktop: The new media tab is being added on desktop or web mode to bring documents, links and media into one organised place, making it easier to locate older files.
  • Link preview: WhatsApp is also tidying up link previews so long URLs do not disrupt the chat layout.

Status and Channels 

  • Stickers: WhatsApp is adding new interactive Status stickers, including music lyrics, question prompts and tappable elements that others can engage with.
  • Questions on Channels: WhatsApp has added a new questions feature in Channels, allowing admins to interact with their audience and collect responses in real time.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Business Standard
