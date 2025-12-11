Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 04:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / DPIIT's second paper on copyrighted content in AI likely in two months

DPIIT's second paper on copyrighted content in AI likely in two months

Recognising the growing need for deliberations on emerging issues pertaining to AI (artificial intelligence) systems and copyright, the DPIIT formed a committee on April 28, 2025

Artificial Intelligence

The eight-member panel was headed by additional secretary in the department, Himani Pande

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The DPIIT committee on the intersection of artificial intelligence and copyright is expected to release its second working paper, on copyrightability of AI-generated content, in about two months, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The committee's first paper was released on December 8, in which it proposed to give a mandatory blanket licence to artificial intelligence developers for using all legally accessed copyright-protected works to train AI systems.

However, the licence should be accompanied by a statutory remuneration right for the copyright holders, according to the committee's recommendation.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has sought stakeholders' views on this paper.

 

Recognising the growing need for deliberations on emerging issues pertaining to AI (artificial intelligence) systems and copyright, the DPIIT formed a committee on April 28, 2025.

Also Read

Spotify's Prompted Playlist feature

Spotify tests AI 'Prompted Playlists' for custom music mixes: What's new

semiconductor, chip

China turns to domestic AI chips, looks to cut dependence on US firms

Adobe Photoshop in ChatGPT

Now you can edit with Adobe Photoshop, Express, Acrobat inside ChatGPT

healthcare, doctor

Huge healthcare collaboration potential between India-US: Dr Naresh Trehan

artificial intelligence, AI, Data center

$70 bn and rising: Amazon's $35 billion bet lifts India's AI tidepremium

The eight-member panel was headed by additional secretary in the department, Himani Pande. It also consists of legal experts, representatives from industry, and academia.

It was tasked to identify the issues raised by AI systems, examine the existing regulatory framework, assess its adequacy, and recommend changes if necessary, besides preparing a working paper for consultation with stakeholders.

The second paper will be on "copyrightability of AI generated content, and its authorship. How transformative AI work is," Pande told reporters here.

The Committee was tasked with evaluating whether the existing legal framework on copyright adequately addresses the issues raised by this new technology or amendments to the law are required, and to give its recommendations.

It was also tasked with preparing a working paper outlining the committee's analysis and recommendations.

According to the first paper, generative AI has immense potential to transform the world for the better, underscoring the need for a regulatory environment that supports its development.

However, the processes by which the AI systems are trained, often using copyrighted materials without authorisation from copyright holders and the nature of the outputs that they generate, have sparked an important debate around copyright law.

It said that the central challenge lies in how to protect the copyright in the underlying human-created works, without stifling technological advancement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

YouTube TV

YouTube TV to introduce genre-based channel packs in 2026: What changes

OpenAI

OpenAI faces suit over ChatGPT's alleged role in Connecticut murder-suicide

Instagram's Your Algorithm update

Instagram's new 'Your Algorithm' tool lets users personalise Reels feed

Year Ender 2025: Tech Recap of best gadgets to take outdoors

Year-ender 2025: iPad Air to GoPro Max 2, 5 gadgets for outdoor enthusiasts

Redmi Note 15 5G 108 MasterPixel Edition launching soon

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G in India soon: Expected specs and more

Topics : DPIIT artifical intelligence Copyright rules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon