WhatsApp could get a shortcut in chats for AI image generation tool: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new shortcut in chats named “Imagine” that would allow users to generate AI images using Meta AI. Although there has been no official announcement on it, WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo has reported that the shortcut in chat for image generation appeared in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.12.4. The feature is still being tested and might be rolled out soon.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will add a shortcut in the chat for users to generate images with a single tap. This would enhance Meta AI’s capability and allow for a more personalised experience on WhatsApp. This feature will also make it faster to generate images in chats on the app.

Reportedly, the shortcut option for the AI image generation tool will be displayed alongside other options available through the attachment icon in the chats. Among the other options, “Imagine” named icon will be visible with a Meta AI ring logo, noted WABetaInfo. On tapping it, you will have the option to create an AI generated image.

Meta is already working on several AI-powered features for its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram. For WhatsApp, it is testing options to generate profile pictures and stickers on the app using AI.

Meta AI is Meta’s chat assistant available across its apps in selected regions from 2023. Meta AI can already generate AI-powered images directly or with text prompts on tagging the AI chatbot with @MetaAI in group chats. The image is generated according to the text description on a page called Create AI Profile Picture and the feature was seen on Android app version 2.24.11.17.

The feature will reportedly be available for only those who already have access to MetaAI. MetaAI chatbot is available in selected countries and is being tested for rollout in India as well.