Explained: Why WhatsApp is asking India users to verify their age

WhatsApp has started testing an age verification feature for limited users in the country. The move comes in view of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which is set to take effect on May 13, 2027.

This development was first reported by technology newsletter The Tech Trace.

A Meta spokesperson told The Economic Times that WhatsApp is testing “privacy-protective ways for people to confirm their age” to comply with the DPDP Act. “This does not change how WhatsApp works, or your experience. We understand that information about someone’s age is private and it won't be shared with other WhatsApp users,” the spokesperson added.

The age verification test is optional for users, and it is not necessary for users to confirm their age to continue using the platform, the report stated.

The move marks one of the first major steps by a social media platform to prepare for compliance with the DPDP Act's provisions governing children's personal data.

What does the DPDP Act require?

The DPDP Act, 2023 is India's data privacy law that governs how companies, government bodies and other entities collect, process, store and use individuals' personal data. While the legislation received presidential assent in August 2023, its provisions are being brought into force in phases, with obligations related to children's data set to take effect on May 13, 2027.

One of the key provisions of the Act, under Section 9, governs how online platforms handle the personal data of children. The Act defines a child as any individual below the age of 18 years.

According to the Act, platforms and other data fiduciaries need to obtain verifiable parental consent before processing a child's personal data.

This means platforms such as WhatsApp will have to verify whether a user is under 18 and, if so, obtain consent from their parent or legal guardian before collecting or processing the user’s personal data.

However, the Act does not just require parental consent—it also specifies how platforms must verify that consent.

How will platforms confirm users’ identity?

The parental consent must be verifiable, which means the platforms need to confirm the identity of the parent or guardian and establish their relationship with the child. This is stated in Rule 10 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, which requires platforms to take “appropriate technical and organisational measures” to ensure that verifiable parental consent is obtained. To do so, they must:

Confirm that the person claiming to be the parent or legal guardian is at least 18 years old.

Verify the identity of the parent or legal guardian.

Maintain a record of the verification for compliance with applicable laws.

How can platforms verify a parent or guardian?

The DPDP Rules provide two ways for platforms such as WhatsApp to verify the age and identity of a parent or legal guardian:

Using the platform's existing records: If the parent or guardian is already a registered user whose age and identity have previously been verified, the platform can use those existing records for verification.

Through government-backed verification: The parent or guardian can verify their age and identity using a government-issued identity document directly or through a virtual age token issued by an authorised entity, such as DigiLocker.