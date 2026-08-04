WhatsApp puts multiple accounts under review, blocks all app features

Instant messaging app WhatsApp on Monday put multiple accounts, including those in India, "under review" for 24 hours and blocked all the app features, prompting several affected users to flag the issue through social media.

The disruption was noticed around 8 pm IST when users started facing the issue without any prior warning from the Meta group's messaging app.

The WhatsApp app on the screen displayed the message: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours." Below these remarks, the app shows an option to learn about account issues, which include "How to use WhatsApp responsibly. See guidance" and an option "About stolen phone and accounts".

Some of the users on social media posted different messages.

"My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will "typically be reviewed within 24 hours. Help me urgently," a user said on social media.

An account on X by the name of Saloni posted, "My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary." An email to WhatsApp seeking a response in this regard elicited no immediate reply.