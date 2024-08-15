Microsoft planning to launch a mixed-reality headset to rival Apple: Report

Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch its own portable virtual reality (VR) headset next year. According to a post on X, spotted by consumer technology publication Android Authority, Microsoft has signed a supply contract with Samsung Display to receive hundreds of thousands of micro-OLED panels for the mixed reality headset. The VR headset will reportedly be geared towards gaming and entertainment, rather than focusing on the metaverse.

The partnership between Microsoft and Samsung is still in its early stages, and mass production might not begin until 2026, according to Korea’s The Elec. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Microsoft previously launched its HoloLens augmented reality (AR) headset and the Windows Mixed Reality line of VR headsets. However, the company later reduced the size of the HoloLens team and discontinued Windows Mixed Reality. Meanwhile, Samsung announced a partnership with Google and Qualcomm last year for a new handset, which might be launched around the end of this year.

If Microsoft’s mixed reality headset enters the market, it will likely be seen as a rival to Apple’s Vision Pro and compete with Meta Quest. Apple and Meta currently hold a substantial share of the VR headset market, offering a variety of options. Apple is reportedly planning to launch a more affordable variant of its mixed reality headset by the end of next year, after having to cut Vision Pro production due to low demand. Meanwhile, Meta has positioned its VR headset as a more accessible alternative.