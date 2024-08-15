Samsung expands Circle to Search to Galaxy A-series smartphones, Tab S9 FE

Samsung has announced that Google’s Circle to Search function is now rolling out to more Samsung Galaxy devices. The latest recipients of this gesture-driven search feature include the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, in addition to select Galaxy A-series devices. This marks the first time that any Galaxy AI features have been extended to the Galaxy A-series, as these features have so far been limited to flagship Galaxy S-series devices.

Announcing the broader availability of the feature, Samsung stated that the Circle to Search feature has evolved since its original launch on the Galaxy S24 series. The feature now supports full-page translation, homework help, and QR and barcode scanning capabilities.

“These updates unlock new possibilities for the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and reinforce our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for more Galaxy users,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class AI technology to a broader audience, empowering users to work more efficiently, create more freely, and enjoy richer, more personalised interactions with their devices.”

Google’s Circle to Search is not exclusive to Samsung devices. The feature is also available on select Google Pixel devices, including the newly launched Google Pixel 9-series smartphones.

Circle to Search: Eligible devices