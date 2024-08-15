Apple plans major overhaul for iPhone lineup from 2025: What to expect

Apple is reportedly planning a significant overhaul of its iPhone lineup, starting from 2025. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will introduce a new iPhone “Air” model in the iPhone 17 series next year, positioned between the standard iPhone and the Pro models. The report also mentioned that this year’s iPhone 16 will not feature a substantial upgrade over the current generation, with Apple Intelligence being the primary selling point for the new iPhones.

The report stated that Apple is searching for the perfect "fourth iPhone model" after trying with the iPhone mini and Plus models, neither of which have been significant sellers for the American technology giant. Apple now plans to launch an "Air" model that will be similar to the standard iPhone but with a sleeker form factor.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that with the new iPad Pro, Apple has successfully figured out how to make its devices thinner while still incorporating major upgrades. The iPad Pro 2024 features a chassis that is 5.1mm thick, making it the thinnest Apple device to date. Despite its sleek profile, Apple managed to include significant upgrades such as a tandem OLED display. The company now aims to apply the same approach to other devices, including one of the models in the iPhone 17 series.

However, according to the report, a slim variant of the standard iPhone 17 is just a step towards a more significant change in the overall iPhone design, as the company aims to develop a slimmer Pro model. Bloomberg stated that this change will take time, with a slimmer iPhone Pro not expected to debut before 2027.

Apple is also expected to release a foldable iPhone model, but according to the report, the company is currently prioritising a foldable iPad.

Earlier, Apple analyst Jeff Pu stated that Apple is working on multiple foldable devices, including a flip-style iPhone and an “all-screen MacBook” or iPad. Pu mentioned that the foldable MacBook/iPad is on track to be unveiled in the second quarter of 2026, while the foldable iPhone will likely launch towards the end of 2026.