Garena Free Fire Max: September 4 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for September 4, offering players access to rewards like special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and other in-game perks.
As the codes are valid for a limited time and have restricted usage, players are advised to redeem them quickly to secure the rewards.
Below is the list of today’s active codes along with steps to claim them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for September 4 are:
- FFNGY7PP2NWC
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- QWER89ASDFGH
- BNML12ZXCVBN
- CVBN45QWERTY
- GFDS78POIUAS
- JHGF01LKJHGF
- FFMC2SJLZ3AW
- HGFDS6AP2O1I
- MNBVCX5Z0LKJ
- RTYUIO1P5LKM
- FFDTR9HY6TG5
- FVBNM7JIUYT2
- WERTG4YHFVB5
- YUIPK8JHGFD4
- ZXCASQ3W2E3R
- FGYHJT6U6I5O
- LKJHGFDSAQ2W
Also Read
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a Free Fire Max redeem code is used, rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds are instantly added to their account balance.
These codes can grant access to exclusive items such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-time cosmetics.
Because each code supports only 500 redemptions per day and usually stays valid for about 12 hours, players should claim them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.