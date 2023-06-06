close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolling out crop tool for drawing editor in Windows beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new crop tool for the drawing editor in Windows beta

IANS San Francisco
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new crop tool for the drawing editor in Windows beta.

The new tool will help users to crop their images within the app itself, making it easier for them to edit media, reports WABetaInfo.

Also, it will help users to save time.

Before this feature, users had to use external image editing tools to crop their photos before sharing them.

However now, with the built-in crop tool, users don't have to leave the WhatsApp interface to crop their images.

The crop tool for the drawing editor is currently available for some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Also Read

WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

WhatsApp rolls out feature to turn off call alerts on Windows beta

WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta

WhatsApp rolling out feature to disable multiple answers within polls

WhatsApp may soon let users set expiration date for groups on iOS beta

88% Indians unaware of the existence of AI tools: Axis My India survey

Google rolling out AI powered smart compose feature in Chat on web

Apple's pricey new Vision Pro headset is not something to be dismissed

WWDC23: What's new coming with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, other Apple platforms

Apple launches 15-inch MacBook Air, claims world's thinnest 15-inch laptop

Meanwhile, in April this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a feature on Windows beta which disables multiple answers within polls.

This option is available within the poll creator and allows users to force other people to select only one answer.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : whatsapp Windows 10 free messaging app

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

Amazon Echo Pop
2 min read

Appropriate regulations on data safety, security needed: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

App Store developers generated $1.1 trn in total billings, sales in 2022

Apple App Store
2 min read

Danish PM delivers ChatGPT-written speech to highlight risks posed by tech

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark
3 min read

India has made giant leaps in science, tech & space research, says minister

Jitendra Singh, Ministry of Science and Technology
3 min read

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon