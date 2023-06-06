WhatsApp rolling out crop tool for drawing editor in Windows beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new crop tool for the drawing editor in Windows beta.

The new tool will help users to crop their images within the app itself, making it easier for them to edit media, reports WABetaInfo.

Also, it will help users to save time.

Before this feature, users had to use external image editing tools to crop their photos before sharing them.

However now, with the built-in crop tool, users don't have to leave the WhatsApp interface to crop their images.

The crop tool for the drawing editor is currently available for some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, in April this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a feature on Windows beta which disables multiple answers within polls.

This option is available within the poll creator and allows users to force other people to select only one answer.

--IANS

aj/uk/