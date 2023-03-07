JUST IN
WhatsApp may soon let users set expiration date for groups on iOS beta

Users will also likely be able to change or remove an expiration date which was set before if they change their mind

Topics
whatsapp | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS beta which will allow users to set an expiration date for groups.

The new option will be available within group info, reports WABetaInfo.

When this feature will be released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week or a custom date.

Moreover, users will also likely be able to change or remove an expiration date which was set before if they change their mind.

However, the choice will be personal and will not be applied to other group participants.

This feature will work as a good storage tool to save space by helping users to manage groups over time.

The ability to choose an expiration date for the groups is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS, which will allow users to convert images into stickers, eliminating the need for third-party applications to create stickers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 13:54 IST

