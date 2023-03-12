JUST IN
Samsung to launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag later this year: Report
Elon Musk mocks Meta as 'copy cat' for planning to launch Twitter-rival
WhatsApp says will leave UK market if forced to stop end-to-end protection
Meta-owned WhatsApp rolls out 21 new emojis to some Android beta testers
Microsoft adds 'Paste Text Only' keyboard shortcut to Word for Windows, Mac
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro goes on sale in India: Know price, offers, and specs
Chinese firm Tianma to supply Apple HomePod's 7-inch panel: Report
Motorola launches new phone 'moto g73 5G' with 6.5-inch display in India
Lenovo announces launch of next-generation desktop workstations in India
Telegram Messenger launches Power Saving Mode, Auto-Send Invite links, more
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung to launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag later this year: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

With the new feature, users can select multiple messages after clicking on "Select" within the context menu of a conversation

Topics
whatsapp | message | Microsoft Window

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new "multi-selection" feature for messages on Windows beta.

Beta testers can now select multiple messages within a conversation and then choose to delete or forward them all at once on WhatsApp for Windows, reports WABetaInfo.

With the new feature, users can select multiple messages after clicking on "Select" within the context menu of a conversation.

Also, they can click anywhere within a conversation and then the "Select messages" option will appear.

The new feature is useful as earlier users had to select messages one by one and delete or forward them individually.

However, now, by selecting multiple messages at once, users can save their time and effort.

The ability to select multiple messages has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2309.2.0 update available on the Microsoft Store, and is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new "Call Link" feature on Windows beta, which will allow users to create a link to join a call.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 11:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU