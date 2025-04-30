Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp: Soon, you can use animated stickers to react to messages, media

WhatsApp: Soon, you can use animated stickers to react to messages, media

Currently, WhatsApp limits reactions to a default set of emojis - primarily recently used ones - but the upcoming update will unlock the full sticker collection for reactions

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to react to messages and media using animated stickers. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, Meta’s instant messaging platform plans to introduce this feature soon. It is currently being tested in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, available to select users, and is expected to roll out more broadly in the coming weeks.
 
At present, WhatsApp supports emoji reactions, enabling users to express their responses to messages or media by selecting from a limited range of static emojis.
 
WhatsApp’s upcoming sticker reactions

Also Read

Tech Wrap April 21

TechWrap April 21: OPPO K13, Nothing Phone 3, WhatsApp message translation

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests message translation feature on Android: What to expect

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users on Windows PCs advised caution following Cert-In warning

WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduces new features for calls, chats, and more: Check details

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will prevent exporting chats, saving media automatically

 
The new feature will allow users to react to messages and media using animated stickers, providing a more dynamic and expressive way to respond. According to the report, the feature will support the entire sticker collection available in a user’s sticker keyboard, including official sticker packs from WhatsApp’s store. Users will also be able to import stickers from third-party apps without restrictions.
 
By enabling sticker reactions, WhatsApp aims to enhance user interaction with visually engaging, animated responses—offering more personality than the current static emoji reactions. The concept is similar to Apple’s iMessage, which allows sticker-based reactions.
 
To use the feature, users will need to long-press a message. A pop-up menu will appear with six emoji options and a sticker icon, allowing them to choose a sticker for their reaction. Currently, this is limited to emojis available on a smartphone keyboard.
 
This expansion of the reactions feature is part of WhatsApp’s broader effort to make conversations more expressive, creative and engaging.
In related news, WhatsApp is also testing voice and video calling capabilities for web users. At present, WhatsApp Web does not support direct calling—users must use the WhatsApp desktop app on Windows or macOS to place calls. With the upcoming update, new voice and video call buttons will appear on the web client, giving users access to the same calling features available on the mobile app.

More From This Section

OnePlus Summer Sale 2025

OnePlus Summer Sale returns: Check offers on smartphones, tablets, more

Nothing Phone 3a series

NothingOS update for Phone 3a and enhanced Essential Space now rolling out

Direct access to AI assistant with side button (Samsung)

Samsung expands this Galaxy S-series Gemini feature to Galaxy A models

Meta AI App

Meta AI app arrives on Android and iOS to compete with Gemini and ChatGPT

OpenAI's GPT-4o

OpenAI rolls back GPT-4o update as AI goes 'sycophantic': What it means

Topics : WhatsApp in India WhatsApp features WhatsApp groups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025Alok JoshiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon