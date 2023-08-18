Confirmation

WhatsApp unveils HD photo sharing feature: Clearer, more enhanced images

HD Whatsapp photo sharing will be available across all devices, including Android, iOS and even Whatsapp Web, in the coming weeks

Whatsapp bug fixed by Google

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced a new Whatsapp photo sharing feature, where users can share HD images through the messaging app.
 
The announcement came through a Facebook post made by the Meta CEO introducing Whatsapp's HD photo-sharing feature.
 
Meta will gradually introduce this enhancement to users in the coming weeks.
 

Whatsapp HD photo-sharing feature
 
This latest update will allow users to share high-quality, high-resolution images in their WhatsApp conversations. The HD photo-sharing feature will be made available on all devices, including Android and iOS devices and even Whatsapp Web.
 
Zuckerberg officially announced the rollout of this feature showing a video on how the feature would work. When users add an image to a chat thread, they can upload the image in HD by clicking on the "HD" icon.
 
According to insights from WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, even HD images will undergo a mild compression process. The default setting will retain the standard non-HD option.
 
Users will need to manually select the HD alternative whenever they intend to share high-quality images.
 
Whatsapp End-to-end encryption
 
Like all media shared on WhatsApp, HD photos are safeguarded by end-to-end encryption.
 
Whatsapp photo-sharing data usage
 
HD-resolution images promise a heightened visual experience. However, they also entail data consumption during transmission and increased storage utilisation compared to non-HD images. Therefore, users can opt to download stand versions of media on their devices if they are facing slow internet connections or want to conserve data.
 
Whatsapp HD video sharing
 
Meta has also revealed that support for sending HD videos will also be introduced soon. However, no exact timeline has been shared yet.
Topics : WhatsApp features whatsapp WhatsApp Encryption WhatsApp update BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

