WhatsApp working on 'discover channel' feature for Android beta: Report

Users of the messaging platform will be able to search for a channel by entering the name of the channel in the new section. Moreover, the new update with provide users with three filters

BS Web Team New Delhi
WhatsApp

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform is said to be working on a new feature that will let users discover new channels.
According to a report by Wabetainfo, the new feature will be first made available for Android beta. It further added that for the new feature, the platform will add a new section that will allow users to search for particular channels.

Users of the messaging platform will be able to search for a channel by entering the name of the channel in the new section. Moreover, the new update with provide users with three filters -- recently added, popularity, and alphabetically.
The report also suggested that the new feature is currently under development and it is expected to be released to Android beta testers in a future update of the application.

"The features include a full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting", reported the news agency IANS.
Last month it was reported that the messaging platform was working on an update to introduce broadcast channel conversation for Android along with 12 new features.

On May 25, it was reported that WhatsApp was working on a new update with which the messaging platform aims to introduce usernames and users will be able to use those instead of their mobile numbers.
It further added that the new username feature will give users a chance for greater flexibility and personalisation, while enhancing the security as well as the privacy of the users. 

(With agency inputs)

 

Topics : whatsapp Android BS Web Reports Technology

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

