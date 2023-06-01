WhatsApp working on 'discover channel' feature for Android beta: Report

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform is said to be working on a new feature that will let users discover new channels.
According to a report by Wabetainfo, the new feature will be first made available for Android beta. It further added that for the new feature, the platform will add a new section that will allow users to search for particular channels.
Users of the messaging platform will be able to search for a channel by entering the name of the channel in the new section. Moreover, the new update with provide users with three filters -- recently added, popularity, and alphabetically.
The report also suggested that the new feature is currently under development and it is expected to be released to Android beta testers in a future update of the application.
"The features include a full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting", reported the news agency IANS.
Last month it was reported that the messaging platform was working on an update to introduce broadcast channel conversation for Android along with 12 new features.
Also Read
Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details
Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations
WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one
Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores
WhatsApp for Apple iPhone gets companion mode: What is it, how does it work
Google to shut 3rd-party Notes, Lists integration on Assistant app
Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024
Online gaming emerging as a viable source of income in India, shows study
91% consumers expect brands to offer immersive, virtual experiences: Report
83% Indian employees willing to delegate work to AI to reduce workload
On May 25, it was reported that WhatsApp was working on a new update with which the messaging platform aims to introduce usernames and users will be able to use those instead of their mobile numbers.
It further added that the new username feature will give users a chance for greater flexibility and personalisation, while enhancing the security as well as the privacy of the users.
(With agency inputs)