WhatsApp working on new 'channels lists' feature on Apple iOS: Report

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new "channels list" feature on iOS, a new one-to-many tool for broadcasting information from people users wish to get news from.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will be listed within the Status tab, which is now called "Updates", where both status updates and channels are shown.

In particular, status updates will always be displayed horizontally in order to provide more space for the channels list.

Channels will instead be displayed in the section where status updates are listed, the report said.

Moreover, the company will give users complete control over which channels they follow, and when they do so, the action will be kept private.

In addition, the report mentioned that channels will support handles, allowing users to easily search and access preferred updates.

Also Read Apple iOS 16: 5G software available for iPhones, but do not update just yet Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far Meta introduces 'find, message, and buy from business' feature on WhatsApp WhatsApp India head, Meta Public Policy director step down WhatsApp India boss Abhijit Bose, Meta India public policy head quit New Android malware discovered that steals your passwords, 2FA codes These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report Receiving dubious calls, messages on WhatsApp? Here's what you should know Multi-service platform ONDC beating Swiggy, Zomato: All you need to know ChatGPT maker OpenAI's losses swell to $540 mn, likely to keep rising

The channels list feature is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app, the report stated.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced two new updates around 'Polls' and 'Sharing with Captions' on its platform to make chats a little more fun and productive.

In the Polls feature, the company has introduced three options -- Create Single-Vote Polls, Search for Polls in Your Chats, and Stay Updated on Poll Results, while, the company introduced the 'Sharing with Captions' feature, which will now let users forward media with captions.

--IANS

shs/vd