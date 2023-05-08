close

WhatsApp working on new 'channels lists' feature on Apple iOS: Report

Moreover, the company will give users complete control over which channels they follow, and when they do so, the action will be kept private

IANS San Francisco
WhatsApp

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new "channels list" feature on iOS, a new one-to-many tool for broadcasting information from people users wish to get news from.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will be listed within the Status tab, which is now called "Updates", where both status updates and channels are shown.

In particular, status updates will always be displayed horizontally in order to provide more space for the channels list.

Channels will instead be displayed in the section where status updates are listed, the report said.

Moreover, the company will give users complete control over which channels they follow, and when they do so, the action will be kept private.

In addition, the report mentioned that channels will support handles, allowing users to easily search and access preferred updates.

The channels list feature is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app, the report stated.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced two new updates around 'Polls' and 'Sharing with Captions' on its platform to make chats a little more fun and productive.

In the Polls feature, the company has introduced three options -- Create Single-Vote Polls, Search for Polls in Your Chats, and Stay Updated on Poll Results, while, the company introduced the 'Sharing with Captions' feature, which will now let users forward media with captions.

First Published: May 08 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

