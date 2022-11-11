Apple iOS 16: 5G software available for iPhones, but do not update just yet

Apple is working on the iOS 16.2 software update to enable the network in supported iPhones by the end of December this year. Ahead of the final rollout, the American technology giant rolled out the software in beta for developers to test. The same software build is likely to be available in public beta soon. That said, software is now available for supported Apple iPhones. But should you upgrade just yet? Let’s find out:

What is beta software

It is a software under testing and usually has bugs and inconsistencies. It is not a commercially released version. Aimed at early testers and developers only, the beta software is available only if you enrol in the ‘Apple Beta Software Program’.

Now, there are a couple of things one must know before jumping on to the iOS 16 beta software just to experience . As stated earlier, it is not a commercial release. It is a software under testing and may have serious bugs and inconsistencies that may affect user experience. In addition, you may end up deleting all your existing data while moving to beta version from commercial. That said, it is strongly advised to not rush for the beta version just for the sake of 5G network availability but wait for the final release of iOS 16.2 in December.

Yet, if you want to experience 5G services before the final release, here is how to do it:

Users will need to enrol in Apple Beta Software programme for iOS beta updates. It is open to anyone with a valid Apple ID, who accepts the programme agreement during the sign-up process. Besides, users can also visit beta.apple.com to sign-up for the Apple Beta Software programme. Once done, follow the steps below to enable Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True 5G on iPhones:

Steps to download and install the public beta software update

Step 1: From iOS device, go to beta.apple.com/profile to download the configuration profile

Step 2: After downloading the configuration profile, go to Settings – General – Software Update

Step 3: Tap on software update to check for update available in beta

Step 4: If the update is available, click on download

Note: It is recommended to back up data and files before installing the beta versions of iOS using Finder service.

Steps to activate 5G network on iPhone

Step 1: Go to Settings and click on Mobile Data

Step 2: Tap on Mobile Data Options, then tap on Voice & Data

Step 3: Inside Voice & Data, there are three options - 4G On, 5G On and 5G Auto

Step 4: Either select 5G On or 5G Auto to enjoy 5G service

Note: While the 5G On will lock you to the 5G network, Auto mode will let you dynamically switch between the 4G and 5G network based on availability.