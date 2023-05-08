Receiving dubious calls, messages on WhatsApp? Here's what you should know



Users receive both audio and video calls from these phone numbers, which mostly carry country codes of Ethiopia, Morocco, and Swaziland, among others. However, it cannot be said with certainty if these numbers are actually dialled from the country codes these dubious phone numbers carry. WhatsApp, one of the most widely used instant messaging applications, is making news for scams happening using its platform. Users have reported receiving calls and messages from unknown sources which look like international phone numbers.





A number of people took to Twitter to complain about such calls.











These callers seek to collect sensitive user information using various methods. One such trick was of using spam calls to offer part-time job offers, which ask people to like random YouTube videos, an Entracker report said.