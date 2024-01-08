CES 2024: Acer announces AI laptops, monitors, graphic cards, and more

Taiwanese electronic manufacturer Acer announced Swift Go AI PCs with Intel Core Ultra Processors, two new routers in collaboration with Qualcomm , gaming monitors, and Predator BiFrost and Nitro Series graphics cards. Here is a summary of everything Acer announced at CES 2024:

Acer Swift X 14

Display: 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour range, 500-nit peak brightness, VESA DisplayHDR, TrueBlack 500 certification

Processor: Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors

GPU: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

RAM: up to 32GB LPDDR5X

Storage: up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Ports: 2x USB Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x microSD card reader

Features: Dedicated Microsoft Copilot key, FHD webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE Audio

Price: $1,399.99 onwards

Acer Swift Go

Display: 16-inch 3.2K OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate / 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, 500-nit peak brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour range, DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification

Processor: Intel Core Ultra processors

GPU: Intel Arc built-in GPU

RAM: up to 32GB LPDDR5X

Storage: up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Ports: 2x USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader

Features: Dedicated Microsoft Copilot key, 1440p QHD webcam, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE Audio

Price: $749.99 onwards

Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition

Display: 15.6-inch UHD IPS display, 100 per cent Adobe RGB colour gamut, 2D and 3D viewing modes

Processor: Intel Core i7 13620H

GPU: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

RAM: up to 32GB DDR5

Storage: up to 2TB

Ports: 1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1

Features: Dedicated Micorsoft Copilot key, integrated SpatialLabs Experience Center Pro, Wi-Fi 6

Price: $1,399.99 onwards

Acer Aspire Vero 16

Display: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 per cent sRGB colour space

Processor: up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors

GPU: Intel Arc built-in GPU

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: up to 2TB dual PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Ports: 2x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 (USB-4), HDMI 2.1

Features: 1440p QHD webcam, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth LE Audio

Price: $749.99 onwards

Acer Aspire Go

Display: 14-inch WUXGA panel / 15-inch FHD panel, 16:10 aspect ratio

Processor: Intel Core i3 N-Series / AMD Ryzen 7000 Series

GPU: Intel Arc / Radeon built-in GPU

RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 3 SSD

Ports: 2x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 (USB-4), HDMI 2.1

Features: Dedicated Microsoft Copilot key, webcam with AI noise reduction, Wi-Fi 6

Price: $249.99 onwards

Predator SpatialLabs View 27 Gaming Monitor

Display: 27-inch 3D 4K display

Brightness: 400nits

Refresh rate: 160 Hz

Features: 2D-3D switchable, AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility

Price: $1,999 onwards

Predator Z57 Gaming Monitor

Display: 57-inch curved, 32:9 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, DCI-P3 98 per cent

Resolution: DUHD (7680x2160)

Brightness: 1000nits

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Features: 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, split-screen (output from two sources)

Price: $2,499.99 onwards

Predator X34 V3 Gaming Monitor: Details

Display: 34-inch curved MiniLED display, 21:9 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, DCI-P3 94 per cent colour gamut

Resolution: QHD(3440x1440)

Refresh rate: 180Hz

Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1

Price: $899.99 onwards



Predator X39 and Predator X34 X OLED Gaming Monitor

Display: 39-inch curved Predator X39, 34-inch curved Predator X34 X, DCI-P3 99 per cent colour gamut

Resolution: UWQHD (3440x1440) resolution

Refresh rate: 240 Hz

Features: Eyesafe 2.0 certified

Price: $1,299.99 onwards

Graphic cards

Predator BiFrost AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC: Starting $549.99

Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT OC: Starting $509.99

Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT OC: Starting $459.99

Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT OC: announcement in February

Predator Connect Routers

In collaboration with US-based chipmaker Qualcomm, Acer announced Predator Connect X7 5G CPE and Predator Connect T7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Routers, with the former combining 5G and Wi-Fi 7 tri-band BE11000 throughput to offer 3.5 Gbps over 5G and low latency of 1 ms.