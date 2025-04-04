Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Windows 11 could soon get macOS-like resizable taskbar icons: Check details

Windows 11 could soon get macOS-like resizable taskbar icons: Check details

Microsoft is reportedly testing icons capable of shrinking depending on the number of applications opened by a user or the number of minimised windows

Microsoft, Microsoft corp, Windows, Bill gates

The Microsoft Corp. logo. The company is increasing its cybersecurity staff. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is reportedly planning to change the size of taskbar icons in Windows 11. According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft is testing resizable taskbar icons on Windows 11, which would be able to shrink as users continue to open more apps or remain at a smaller size permanently. These new trials are reportedly available under the latest Insider Preview Beta. This function is quite similar to macOS, where users have seen icons on the dock getting smaller as they open more applications or minimise more windows.
 
The report stated that for users in the beta programme, they can choose between various options under Show smaller taskbar buttons by going to Taskbar settings and then clicking on Taskbar behaviours. The options that users can choose from are - Always, Never, or When taskbar is full.  ALSO READ | Air India partners with Apple to enable AirTag-based lost baggage tracking
 
 
If someone chooses the third option, then it will scale down icons so that they all fit and are not hidden in the second menu.
 
According to the report, the latest update also includes changes to the Start menu. The new layout is reportedly larger and offers users the option to hide the recommended recent apps section, allowing for a full view of all installed applications on the same screen. 
  Microsoft has also reportedly acknowledged that users installing this Insider Build may temporarily lose access to the battery charge status icons that were introduced earlier in January. However, according to the report, the company has said that these icons will return in a future update for Insider users.
 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung's latest patent reveals four-fold smartphone design: Check details

Apple AirTag (Image: Air India)

Air India partners with Apple to enable AirTag-based lost baggage tracking

iOS 18

iPhone's Photos app gets new features with iOS 18.4 update: What's new

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 10 may get big camera revamp, tweaks on Pros: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 4, win diamonds and free skins

Topics : Windows 11 Microsoft Microsoft Window

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon