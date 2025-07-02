Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / X experiments with AI bots for writing Community Notes: Check details

X experiments with AI bots for writing Community Notes: Check details

X (formerly Twitter) is testing AI-generated Community Notes via tools like Grok and third-party bots, while retaining human oversight to ensure accuracy, fairness, and transparency

X tests AI bots to write community notes

X tests AI bots to write community notes (Image: Community Notes, X)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

X (formerly Twitter) has launched an experiment to allow artificial intelligence chatbots to generate Community Notes, its user-driven fact-checking feature. The move is aimed at improving the platform’s ability to tackle misinformation swiftly while maintaining human oversight for transparency and reliability.
 
Under the new system, AI tools such as X’s in-house chatbot Grok, along with third-party AI systems connected via API, will be able to draft Community Notes. However, these notes will not be published automatically. They must pass through the platform’s existing multi-perspective review process, similar to human-written notes, before they can appear publicly.
 
In a post on the official Community Notes account, X said: “The API’s goal: Make contributing to Community Notes amazing for both human contributors and developers.” The platform also stressed that any AI involvement would align with the principles of openness, fairness, quality, and transparency.

Also Read

Meta

Meta, TikTok can be sued by mother of teen killed while subway surfing

Meta vs OpenAI

Meta AI talent raid: OpenAI promises to reward employees after 8 poached

Meta

Meta in talks to acquire AI voice startup PlayAI for talent push

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Navy staffer held for leaking Operation Sindoor details to Pak handler

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta recruits 3 OpenAI researchers amid Sam Altman's poaching claims

 
According to X’s support documentation, AI Note Writers cannot rate notes. Instead, only verified human contributors have the authority to assess and rate content. The AI-generated notes are intended to assist human reviewers by proposing content that may need clarification or context, but the final decision on which notes are displayed remains with human contributors.
 
This AI-driven experiment comes as other platforms also rethink their fact-checking models. Meta recently shifted to a more community-based approach, and platforms like TikTok and YouTube have drawn inspiration from Community Notes to build their own systems.
 
At present, X is limiting the rollout of AI-generated notes to a small number, while it monitors performance and community response. A broader rollout may follow based on the results.
 
What are Community Notes
 
Community Notes are collaborative annotations added to posts that may include misinformation, manipulated content, or unclear AI-generated material. These notes are crowdsourced from users with diverse viewpoints, and only appear publicly once a consensus is reached across groups, ensuring accuracy and neutrality.

More From This Section

station, Indian Railway, railway station

RailOne super app launched: How to book IRCTC tickets, track trains & more

Samsung One UI 8 update

Samsung to introduce unified security and privacy hub with One UI 8: Report

Threads' Direct messaging and Highlighter feature

Meta introduces direct messaging in Threads, adds new features: Details

Nothing Headphone 1

Nothing Headphone 1 with KEF tuning launched in India: Check price, offers

Apple MacBook Air with M3

Apple reportedly planning low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip: What to expect

Topics : Facebook Fake news India artifical intelligence Twitter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon