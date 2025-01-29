Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / X moves closer to super app status with Visa-powered digital wallet plans

X moves closer to super app status with Visa-powered digital wallet plans

XMoney platform will likely enable Peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and an integrated e-wallet within the X app

Twitter, X, social media

X app (Image: Bloomberg)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X (formerly Twitter) is set to get built-in financial services. X has partnered with the US-based financial services company Visa to enable digital transactions and e-wallet services on the X app. X's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, announced the partnership in a post on the platform and said that the company's "XMoney" service will debut later this year.
 
Visa has also confirmed that XMoney Account in the US will be powered by Visa Direct, the company's instant money transfer solution, "to fund and transfer money in real-time" with debit cards.

Also Read

Sunita Williams

Donald Trump asks Elon Musk to help bring 'stranded' Sunita Williams home

x, Twitter

Elon Musk's X to launch its first digital wallet in partnership with Visa

Starlink

Apple enables unannounced connectivity feature on iPhone with iOS 18.3

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Donald Trump, Elon Musk put out confusing statements on stuck US astronauts

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Where will Elon Musk's DOGE team work? Not in the Oval Office, Trump says

 
The upcoming XMoney platform will offer the following features:
  • Instant funding to the user's X Wallet through Visa Direct.
  • Connection to the user's debit card, allowing Peer-to-peer (P2P) payments.
  • Option to instantly transfer funds to a bank account.
According to a report by TechCrunch, the XMoney platform will likely be integrated into the existing X app, as traces of the new payment feature have been discovered in its code.
The report also stated that X has already obtained money transmitter licenses in more than 40 US states for its X Payments subsidiary. However, XMoney is not expected to be available in all the US states at the time of launch. Currently, there is no information on the availability of X's payment platform in regions beyond the US.
 

More From This Section

Alibaba

Alibaba unveils Qwen 2.5 AI model, claims it outperforms DeepSeek-V3

Satellite communication on Apple iPhone and Google Pixel

Satellite connectivity: What is it, which phones support it, how it works

Image: Nothing

Nothing's next smartphone could be Phone 3a with telephoto camera: Report

Google

Think before you search: Four Google queries that could land you in jail

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing

What is ChatGPT Gov? OpenAI's new AI tool for built for US government use

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter digital payment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon