Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk's X to launch its first digital wallet in partnership with Visa

Elon Musk's X to launch its first digital wallet in partnership with Visa

X partners with Visa to launch real-time payments, marking progress in Elon Musk's vision for an 'everything app.' The service will support digital wallets and bank transfers

x, Twitter

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X is collaborating with Visa to introduce a real-time payment system, marking progress toward Musk's long-standing goal of transforming the platform into an "everything app."
 
Visa has been announced as the first partner for the platform’s upcoming “X Money Account” service, expected to launch later this year, according to a post from X CEO Linda Yaccarino on Tuesday. The service will enable in-platform digital wallets and peer-to-peer payments linked to users’ debit cards, with an option to transfer funds directly to bank accounts.
 
In a post on X, Yaccarino said, "Another milestone for the Everything App: @Visa is our first partner for the @XMoney Account, which will debut later this year. [It] allows for secure + instant funding to your X Wallet via Visa Direct. [It] connects to your debit card, allowing P2P payments. [There is an] option to instantly transfer funds to your bank account. [This is the] first of many big announcements about X Money this year."
 
 

Also Read

Starlink

Apple enables unannounced connectivity feature on iPhone with iOS 18.3

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Donald Trump, Elon Musk put out confusing statements on stuck US astronauts

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Where will Elon Musk's DOGE team work? Not in the Oval Office, Trump says

Elon Musk

DOGE is hiring: Elon Musk has a job offer for 'world-class talent'

Elon Musk

Now hiring: Musk's govt efficiency dept sets up site to recruit full-time

In a separate announcement on X, Visa confirmed that these services will operate via Visa Direct, the company’s instant money transfer solution. Initially, X Money Account users in the US will have access to the feature. However, it remains unclear whether the service will expand internationally or if additional payment partners will be introduced. A specific US launch date has not yet been provided.
 
Yaccarino described the partnership with Visa as a significant step toward building the “Everything App” and hinted at more major announcements related to X Money later this year.
 

Elon Musk’s longstanding 'super app' aspirations

 
The idea of X evolving into a multifunctional platform has been discussed for some time. Even before acquiring the platform for $44 billion in 2022, Musk expressed a desire to develop a super app similar to China’s WeChat, which integrates messaging, video, streaming, and payments into a single service.
 
Musk’s interest in an all-in-one platform dates back to the late 1990s when he founded X.com, an online banking startup that later merged into what became PayPal. Although he advocated for PayPal’s expansion into broader financial services, his vision was not shared by then-CEO Peter Thiel and other executives. PayPal was eventually sold to eBay in 2002 for $1.5 billion, a deal that provided Musk with capital to invest in SpaceX and Tesla.
 
Today’s digital landscape is significantly more competitive, with multiple companies enhancing their platforms with expanded functionalities. Social media firms like Meta, the parent company of Facebook, have already integrated shopping, gaming, and dating features. Consumers now rely on various platforms for communication, financial transactions, and entertainment, making it uncertain how X’s super app aspirations will resonate. Since Musk took over in 2022, the platform has faced backlash from users and advertisers due to concerns about rising hate speech and misinformation.
 

Regulatory and competitive hurdles

 
Furthermore, X’s ambitions may put it at odds with major tech competitors. US regulators have previously accused Apple of leveraging its market dominance to block the emergence of super apps on its iPhone ecosystem.
 
In an antitrust lawsuit filed last year, the US Justice Department claimed to have evidence suggesting Apple sought to limit the influence of super apps, fearing they could reduce reliance on the iPhone’s native software and services, including its payment systems. Apple has denied the allegations and is currently seeking to have the case dismissed in federal court in New Jersey.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to meet with him at White House next week

Deepseek

DeepSeek AI: Why US, Australia call it a security risk and urge caution

Hirotaki Totoki

Sony names Hiroki Totoki as new CEO to steer entertainment and games empire

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump ordered delivery of price relief to Americans, says WH press secy

Nvidia

Nvidia faces challenge as Chinese rival raises doubts on Wall Street star

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Visa BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMaha Kumbh StampedeLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon