Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp Pay: What is it, how to enable it, competitors in India, and more

WhatsApp Pay: What is it, how to enable it, competitors in India, and more

WhatsApp has received approval from the NPCI to offer its payment service to all users in India, removing the earlier cap of 100 million Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has lifted the cap on the number of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users that WhatsApp Pay can onboard. This allows WhatsApp Pay to extend its UPI-based digital payment services to its entire user base in India. Previously, the service had a phased rollout with a cap of 100 million users.
 
What is WhatsApp Pay?
 
WhatsApp Pay is an integrated UPI-based payments feature within Meta’s instant messaging platform, enabling users to send and receive money. Introduced in India in February 2018, it received NPCI approval on February 7, 2020, for a phased rollout of its digital payment services.
 

Also Read

Tech Wrap December 30

Tech wrap Dec 30: WhatsApp web, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus Open 2

Whatsapp

Soon, WhatsApp web will allow reverse image search through Google: Details

Iran, Iran flag

Iran restores WhatsApp, Google Play access after bans during protests

hacking, data, privacy, cyber security

WhatsApp wins major legal case against Pegasus spyware maker NSO

New WhatsApp features

WhatsApp brings new effects, stickers and more for New Year: Check details

How to enable WhatsApp Pay
  • Tap on the “Payments” option from the drop-down menu in the inbox (accessible from the three-dot button on the top right).
  • Alternatively, tap on the “Payment” option on the share file icon in chats.
  • Add a bank account:
  • Tap on “Get Started” > “Continue” and select your bank.
  • Verify the phone number linked to your bank account (ensure the number is enabled through SIM or eSIM on the device).
  • Select the bank account to add and tap on “Add” to complete the verification process.
How to use WhatsApp Pay
  • Send money directly through chat by tapping the share file icon and selecting ‘Payment.’
  • Use the ‘Payment’ shortcut next to the share file icon for quick access.
  • If the contact has WhatsApp Pay enabled, the transaction interface will offer options to “Pay” or “Request.”
  • For non-WhatsApp Pay users, you can send an invite or make a transaction using the receiver’s UPI ID.
  • Check transaction history and account details in the Payments section.
Competition
 
WhatsApp Pay competes with Google Pay (37 per cent market share) and PhonePe (48 per cent market share), alongside banking apps with integrated UPI services. However, WhatsApp Pay benefits from its vast user base of over 500 million in India, providing significant potential for adoption.

More From This Section

Flipkart Big Bachat Days sale

Flipkart 'Big Bachat Days' sale: Deals and offers on iPhones, Pixels, more

Pic

AI, Elon Musk and Donald Trump add up to a turbulent 2025 for technology

With fewer workers, information-technology (IT) companies have improved their employee productivity and earnings.

Emerging tech to drive India's job market with 20% growth in 2025: Report

Tech Wrap December 31

Tech wrap Dec 31: POCO X7 series, GTA 6 trailer, Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Devices launching in January 2025

2025: OnePlus, Xiaomi, POCO, and OPPO to launch these devices in January

Topics : WhatsApp Pay whatsapp UPI transactions Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon