Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Xiaomi 14 series to launch globally on February 25: Know specs and more

Launched in China last year, the Xiaomi 14 series encompasses two models- Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Xiaomi has confirmed that its 14-series smartphones will launch globally on February 25. Xiaomi's official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) posted a picture with the title "Xiaomi 14 Series" along with a caption that read, "Something grand is coming on February 25, 2024."
The Chinese smartphone brand will be launching its Xiaomi14-series just a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC), where the company is expected to showcase its new devices, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered Xiaomi Pad 7. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Xiaomi 14-series is already available in the company's home country and encompasses two models- Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and boots Xiaomi's new "HyperOS" based on Android 14, out of the box. Here are all the specification details of both smartphones: 
Xiaomi 14 Pro: Specifications (China)
 
  • Display: 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rates, 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: QualcommSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP (OIS) + 50MP Telephoto (3.2x zoom) + 50MP Ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4880mAh, 120W charging
  • OS: Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14
Xiaomi 14: Specifications (China)
  • Display: 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display, 120Hz refresh rates, 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: QualcommSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP (OIS) + 50MP Telephoto (3.2x zoom) + 50MP Ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4610 mAh, 90W charging
  • OS: Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14

Also Read

Xiaomi 14 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC unveiled: Know specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series launch at 12 pm: Watch livestream, know specs

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

OPPO Reno 11 series smartphones launched in India: Specs, price, and more

LG unveils Gram Pro laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors: Details here

US, India must cooperate in AI regulation: Microsoft chief Satya Nadella

Lava Yuva 3 budget smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

Moto g24 Power goes on sale, price starts at Rs 8,999: Know offers and more

WhatsApp plans separate inbox for third-party chats to comply with EU's DMA

Apple defeats Khosla-backed AliveCor lawsuit over its smartwatch tech

Topics : Xiaomi Xiaomi smartphones Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon