Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: Know expected specs and more

Xiaomi 14 smartphone is set to launch on March 7 in India. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Xiaomi India confirmed that the smartphone will launch in the Indian market next month.

Earlier, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed that the 14-series will launch globally on February 25, just a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC).

The Xiaomi 14-series is already available in the company's home country and encompasses two models- Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. However, the company has only confirmed the launch of the vanilla model in India.

Xiaomi 14: Specifications (China)

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and boots Xiaomi's new "HyperOS", based on Android 14, out of the box.

The Chinese variant of the smartphone sports a 6.36-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and refresh rates up to 120Hz. For Imaging, the Xiaomi 14 features a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 50MP telephoto lens, capable of 3.2X zoom at optical quality. A 50MP ultra-wide angle camera completes the rear camera setup. On the front, it sports a 32MP sensor for taking selfies and more.