Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Xiaomi 14 to launch in India on March 7: Know expected specs and more

The Xiaomi 14-series is already available in China and encompasses two models- Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, however, the company has only confirmed the vanilla model for the Indian market

Image: Xiaomi India

Image: Xiaomi India

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Xiaomi 14 smartphone is set to launch on March 7 in India. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Xiaomi India confirmed that the smartphone will launch in the Indian market next month.
Earlier, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed that the 14-series will launch globally on February 25, just a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC). 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Xiaomi 14-series is already available in the company's home country and encompasses two models- Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. However, the company has only confirmed the launch of the vanilla model in India.
Xiaomi 14: Specifications (China)
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and boots Xiaomi's new "HyperOS", based on Android 14, out of the box. 
The Chinese variant of the smartphone sports a 6.36-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and refresh rates up to 120Hz. For Imaging, the Xiaomi 14 features a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 50MP telephoto lens, capable of 3.2X zoom at optical quality. A 50MP ultra-wide angle camera completes the rear camera setup. On the front, it sports a 32MP sensor for taking selfies and more.  
  • Display: 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display, 120Hz refresh rates, 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: QualcommSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP (OIS) + 50MP Telephoto (3.2x zoom) + 50MP Ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4610 mAh, 90W charging
  • OS: Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14

Also Read

Xiaomi 14 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC unveiled: Know specs

Xiaomi 14 series to launch globally on February 25: Know specs and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series launch at 12 pm: Watch livestream, know specs

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Reddit signs content licensing deal with AI company ahead of IPO: Report

Android 15 now available in developers preview: What is new in Google's OS?

Phone (2a): Nothing's CEO turns Carl Bhai in a push to woo Indian consumers

Climate side of AI: Its thirst for energy is massive

AI inside: Demand for powerful PCs boosts chip industry's business

Topics : Xiaomi Xiaomi 5G smartphone Chinese smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon