Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi announces roll-out schedule for HyperOS 2 UI: Check eligible devices

Xiaomi announces roll-out schedule for HyperOS 2 UI: Check eligible devices

The first set of Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones will receive the update in November, with more devices slated for December

Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi has unveiled the roll-out schedule for its Android 15-based HyperOS 2 user interface. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun shared the global roadmap for the HyperOS 2 update.
The first wave of devices, including the Xiaomi MIX Flip, Xiaomi 14 series, and Redmi Note 13 series, will receive the update this month. Additional devices are set to follow in December.
 
Xiaomi HyperOS 2 update in November

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung could launch Galaxy S25 series in January 2025: What to expect

Nasa Veda platform

Earth Copilot: Nasa, Microsoft team up to make Earth Science data available

WhatsApp Message Drafts

WhatsApp brings 'Draft' indicator for managing unfinished messages: Details

Google Gemini app on Apple App Store

iPhones get stand-alone Gemini AI app with Live feature, deeper integration

Weltzeituhr (World Time Clock) in Berlin (Image: Shutterstock)

The era of nuclear clocks is almost here: What it means for the world

  • Xiaomi devices: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi 14T/14T Pro, Xiaomi 14/14 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T Pro
  • Redmi devices: Redmi Note 13/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models)
  • POCO devices: POCO F6 Pro, POCO X6/X6 Pro, POCO M6 Pro
  • Tablets: Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro 12.4
  • Smartwatches: Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro
Xiaomi HyperOS 2 update in December
 
  • Xiaomi devices: Xiaomi 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 12T/12T Pro, Xiaomi 12/12 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11/11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Redmi devices: Redmi K50i, Redmi 13/13C/13C 5G, Redmi Note 12/12S/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G models), Redmi 12/12 5G
  • POCO devices: POCO F6, POCO M6, POCO F5/F5 Pro, POCO C65, POCO C75, POCO X5 Pro 5G, POCO X4 GT, POCO F4 GT
  • Tablets: Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Pad Pro/Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7/SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE, POCO Pad
More devices are expected to receive the software update in 2025. 
 
Xiaomi HyperOS 2: Details
 
The HyperOS 2 UI focuses on three core pillars: HyperCore, HyperConnect, and HyperAI. These elements aim to boost system performance, improve device connectivity, and introduce advanced AI-driven functionalities.
HyperOS 2 enhances app performance and incorporates dynamic effects for smoother transitions. It also supports cross-platform optimisation, extending improvements to Xiaomi’s smartwatches and smart TVs, with redesigned layouts and new features.
 
In the AI space, Xiaomi introduces a suite of HyperAI-powered tools, including AI lock screen wallpapers, real-time translations, generative AI for image editing, and AI-assisted writing tools.

Also Read

Tech Wrap November 6

Tech wrap Nov 6: WhatsApp image search, Nothing OS 3.0, Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi, Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi MIUI, HyperOS, MIUI, Xiaomi OS, Xiaomi new OS, new OS, Xiaomi operating system

Xiaomi 14 series receives Android 15 update without HyperOS 2.0: Report

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15 series debuts Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Check specifications

Tech wrap Oct 16

Tech wrap Oct 16: Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G, iPad mini, Samsung Galaxy Ring, more

Redmi A4 5G at IMC 2024 (Picture: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi A4 5G phone with Qualcomm SD 4s Gen 2 to be priced under Rs 10,000

Topics : Xiaomi Android Chinese smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon