Xiaomi Smarter Living: Where to watch Redmi Pad SE, Buds 5A launch event

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi will host its Smarter Living 2024 event on Tuesday. The company will launch a slew of new devices including The Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Buds 5A, and a few smart home appliances during today's event. These appliances include a Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner and a handheld garment steamer. The event will kick off at 12 pm and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi India’s official YouTube channel. You can also watch the Xiaomi Smarter Living event live in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

In the run-up to the event, Xiaomi confirmed many key specifications of the upcoming products. Here is a round-up of everything we know so far:

Redmi Pad SE: Details

The Redmi Pad SE sports an 11-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate that comes with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light output. Complementing the display is the quad-speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, the Redmi Pad SE supports split-screen functionality for running multiple applications at once. As for the battery life, Xiaomi says that the Pad SE offers 43 days of standby time, up to 219 hours of music playback, and about 14 hours of video playback time.

Redmi Buds 5A: Details

The Redmi Buds 5A comes with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology to eliminate unwanted noise from the surroundings. The earbuds come with a Bluetooth version 5.4 and support Google Fast Pair for a quick pairing process with a supported smartphone or any other device.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner comes with a 4000 Pa suction capacity, and has a zig-zag and Y-shaped cleaning pattern. The vacuum cleaner offers precision mapping through LDS laser navigation and is capable of remembering floor layout.

Xiaomi Garment Steamer

Xiaomi says that its garment steamer offers smooth steam flow at up to 24g/min steam rate and can be used both vertically and horizontally. The company added that the garment steamer is safe for all fabrics and comes in a portable form factor.

Xiaomi Smarter Living event: Livestream