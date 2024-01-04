Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series launch at 12 pm: Watch livestream, know specs

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to launch in India the Redmi Note 13 series on January 4. The series encompasses three models – the Redmi Note 13 5G Classic, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm and will live stream on Xiaomi India official YouTube channel. You can watch it in the video embedded below.

In a run up to the launch event, Xiaomi had unveiled some of the key features on the upcoming smartphones. Let us take a quick recap:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G

Xiaomi through its social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) has confirmed that the top-end model in the Note 13 series would be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset. The smartphone would introduce a new design language, which the company calls fusion design. As for the colour options, the company has unveiled a fusion purple colour with vegan leather back cover, and fusion black and fusion white with glass-like appearances on the back. Besides the design of the smartphone, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will sport a curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. Gorilla Glass Victus protection has also been confirmed for the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus model. With Xiaomi revealing an IP68 rating for the smartphone, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus will be the first model in the Redmi Note series with top-end ingress protection rating. Rounding off the package would be 120W HyperCharge, which the company said would juice up the battery in 19 minutes.

Display: 1.5K curved AMOLED with Gorilla Glass Victus

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra

Design: Fusion

Colours: Fusion Purple (Vegan Leather), Fusion Black, and Fusion White

Protection: IP68

Charging: 120W HyperCharge

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

The mid-tier model will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. A 200-megapixel main camera in a triple-camera set-up on the back has been confirmed, while an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor will likely round off the camera package. In a post on X, Xiaomi confirmed that the main camera sensor on the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G would support up to 4x in-sensor zoom. As for the colours, arctic white, midnight black, and coral purple colours have been revealed by Xiaomi.

Design: Fusion

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Camera: 200MP with 4x in-sensor zoom

Colours: Arctic white, midnight black, and coral purple

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G Classic

The base model in the series would sport an AMOLED display of up to 120Hz. It would feature a dual-camera set-up with a 100MP main sensor. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery, the Redmi Note 13 5G is expected to come with support for 33W wired charging.

Display: AMOLED of 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: 100MP

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080

Battery: 5000 mAh

Charging: 33W

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series launch livestream

