YouTube's three-strike rule: What creators should know and how to appeal

YouTube's three-strike policy covers copyright and community violations; three strikes in 90 days can shut down your channel. Here's how creators can navigate, counter and appeal against it

youtube

YouTube operates on a three-strike system within a 90-day rolling period. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

You’ve likely heard of YouTube’s three-strike rule — a policy with which the platform uphold its standards and ensure compliance with copyright laws. The policy impacts both copyright and community guidelines violations, and repeated offences can result in severe consequences for content creators.
  The video platform mandates that creators should only upload videos that they have made or that they’re authorised to use. Content creators on the platform should not upload videos that they didn't make, or use content in their videos that someone else owns the copyright to.
 

What is YouTube’s three-strike rule?

YouTube operates on a three-strike system within a 90-day rolling period: 
 
-First strike: Restricts the creator from uploading content, live streaming, or using certain features for one week. This strike remains on the YouTube channel for 90 days.
-Second strike: If a second strike occurs within the same 90-day window, restrictions extend to two weeks. Each strike remains active for 90 days from its respective date.

-Third strike: Receiving a third strike within 90 days leads to permanent channel termination and removal of all content. Associated channels may also be affected. 
Deleting the offending content does not remove the strike itself.  ALSO READ: More views coming for YouTube Shorts creators: Here's what is changing
 

What are the types of strikes?

-Copyright strikes: It is issued when a creator uses copyrighted material on YouTube without permission. The copyright holder can request removal, resulting in a strike and video takedown from YouTube.
-Community guidelines strikes: Issued for violating YouTube’s policies, such as posting harmful, misleading, or inappropriate content. The first violation usually results in a warning; subsequent violations lead to strikes.
 

  What to expect if you get a strike?

If you receive a strike, you will be notified by email (plus mobile or desktop notifications if enabled) that explains:
>Details of the specific content taken down
>Specific policy it violated
>Impact on your channel
>Guidance on next steps and potential appeal 

How creators can seek repeal

 
If a creator believes a strike was issued in error, there are several ways to challenge or resolve it: 
-Appeal the strike: Creators can appeal both copyright and community guidelines strikes directly through YouTube Studio. If successful, the strike and restrictions are lifted. 
-Counter-notice (copyright strikes): If the content was removed due to a copyright claim and the creator believes it qualifies as fair use or was taken down by mistake, they can file a legal counter-notification. This requests YouTube to reinstate the content. The claimant then has up to 10 business days to respond with a court action, or the content may be restored. 
-Request retraction: For strikes related to copyright issues, creators can contact the copyright holder and request a retraction of the claim. If the claimant agrees, the strike can be removed. 
-Wait for expiry: The strikes expire after 90 days if no further violations occur and the creator adheres to YouTube’s policies during that time.
ALSO READ: YouTube paid ₹21,000 crore to Indian creators over the last three years

Topics : YouTube YouTube channel

Business Standard
